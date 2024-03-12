PM Modi virtually inaugurates Gati Shakti Cargo Terminal project of Ramco Cements

Chennai, Mar 12 (PTI) The Gati Shakti Terminal Project by Ramco Cements was virtually inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, the cement maker said.

The project is the first of its kind in the cement industry as Ramco Cements would be transporting crushed limestone through railway wagons using electric locomotives in an environment-friendly manner.

The Gati Shakti Cargo Terminal Project is located at Jayanthipuram, Jaggaiahpet Mandal, N T R District, Andhra Pradesh, city-based Ramco Cements said in a company statement here.

Crushed limestone would be transported from the mines of Ramco Cements in Budawada to the company's integrated cement facility located in Jayanthipuram.

The railway wagons would carry the crushed limestones to a distance of 8.3 kilometers -- in which 4.9 km would be on the South Central Main Railway Line connecting Mellacheruvu to Jaggaiahpet stations, while 3.4 km would be on the dedicated sidings set up by the Ramco Cements.

Ramco Cements is glad to be a part of the Dedicated Freight Corridor under the Gati Shakti Mission, the company said.