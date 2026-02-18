PM Modi welcomes world leaders for AI Impact Summit at Bharat Mandapam

New Delhi, Feb 18 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday welcomed world leaders, including UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres and IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva, for the ongoing AI Impact Summit at the Bharat Mandapam convention centre here.

The world leaders, Sri Lanka President Anura Kumara Disanayaka and Bhutan Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay, were welcomed to an ensemble of traditional musical instruments, including drums, nadaswaram and tanpura, with the prime minister greeting them with a warm handshake and exchange of pleasantries.

Mauritius Prime Minister Navinchandra Ramgoolam, Croatia Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic, Serbia President Aleksandar Vucic, Seychelles Vice President Sebastien Pillay, Estonia President Alar Karis, and Finland Prime Minister Petteri Orpo were among those welcomed by the Modi at the brightly decorated Bharat Mandapam.

Greece Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Guyana Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo were also among the leaders welcomed by the prime minister.

Being held from February 16-20, the AI Impact Summit brings together more than 500 global AI leaders, 150 academicians and researchers, and 400 chief technology officers, vice-presidents, and philanthropists.

The Summit will engage more than 100 government representatives, including over 20 heads of state and government, and around 60 ministers and vice-ministers.