PM Oli calls for private, international investment in Nepal’s infrastructure sector

Kathmandu, Sep 12 (PTI) Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli on Thursday called private investors, both national and international, to invest in the Himalayan nation’s infrastructure sector “to improve economy.” Stating that the government accords “top priority” to the development of infrastructure, which is not possible without the participation of the private sector, Oli said, “The government is always ready to provide handholding services to investors, whether they are national or international.” The prime minister was addressing the inaugural event of the two-day Nepal Infrastructure Summit 2024 that kicked off here.

“We need private investment to improve our economy. Our policies and practices are perfectly aligned to welcoming private investments in Nepal,” Oli pointed out.

“Together, we can build infrastructure that reflects our values, our aspirations, and our commitment to ‘Prosperous Nepal and Happy Nepali’,” he remarked.

Asserting that infrastructure development is a top priority for his government, the prime minister said, the government alone cannot fulfill such huge infrastructure needs. “The private sector needs to walk hand in hand with the government for materialising this shared vision.” Good roads, strong power transmission infrastructures, well-organised and sustainable cities, better aviation infrastructure are the priorities of the government, Oli listed.

“As we embark on building new roads, bridges, urban transport system, and energy systems, we must ensure that these developments are environmentally sustainable,” he remarked. PTI SBP NPK NPK