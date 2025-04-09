PM Oli calls foreign, national investors to invest

Kathmandu, Apr 9 (PTI) Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli on Wednesday called upon national and foreign investors to invest for the economic development of Nepal as the country has gained political stability.

Oli was inaugurating the 74th annual general meeting of the Nepal Chamber of Commerce here when he also assured that the government is working for maintaining good governance and to end corruption.

“There is no need for the national as well as foreign investors to worry while making investment decisions in Nepal as the country has attained political stability at present,” Oli said.

Asking entrepreneurs to move forward in a constructive way allowing healthy competition through the use of science and technology, the prime minister said: “Modern information technology should not be misused to abuse, disillusion and dishonour others.” “We need to encourage foreign investment and joint ventures to attain economic development,” he said. “The government will do needful for the promotion of the private sector and the development of the country.” The government is working to maintain good governance and to end corruption, Oli said. He, however, admitted that corruption may be prevalent in some way or the other without our knowledge.

“This coalition government run by forging partnership between major political parties -- Nepali-Congress and CPN-UML -- will run till the next general election to be held in 2028, so I call upon all concerned to invest in the country for its prosperity, without worrying,” Oli said. PTI SBP NPK NPK