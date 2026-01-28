PM pitches for investments in fast-growing Indian civil aviation sector

Hyderabad, Jan 28 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday sought investments in the country's fast-growing civil aviation sector, which has witnessed a "historical transformation" in the last decade.

In his virtual address at the aviation summit Wings India 2026, Modi highlighted the growth potential of the civil aviation space and said the country will have more than 400 airports by 2047.

India is becoming a major global aviation hub but it cannot remain dependent on others for aviation-related needs, Modi said as he called for strengthening self-reliance in the sector.

With reforms, India is becoming a major aviation gateway between the Global South and the rest of the world. This is a huge opportunity for investors and manufacturers associated with the aviation sector, Modi said. PTI RAM GDK TRB