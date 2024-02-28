PM stressed on establishing fodder banks in previous cabinet meeting: Rupala

New Delhi, Feb 28 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi has stressed on establishing at least one fodder bank each in four directions of the country in order to ensure food security of the livestock population, Union Minister Parshottam Rupala said on Wednesday.

Addressing a fodder symposium here at Vigyan Bhavan, Rupala -- who is incharge of the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying -- praised Modi for his commitment towards the livestock sector.

"While approving a proposal related to livestock in the previous cabinet meeting, the PM had emphasised on the need to set up at least one fodder bank each in four regions of the country while continuing with the existing policies," Rupala said.

The PM had also said the fodder banks should be developed scientifically along with logistic facilities, he added.

On February 21, the cabinet had approved modification of the National Livestock Mission by including various activities and providing 50 per cent capital subsidy to individuals and organisations for establishing horse, donkey, mule, and camel entrepreneurship.

Further, sharing about fodder, the minister said, "there has not been a serious discussion on this and even there are some gaps in the policies. ...The way we think about the food security of human beings, similarly we need to think about the livestock." As livestock sector is going to be a prime sector in the coming years, the minister said there is a need to think about different kinds of feed and fodder for cattle and calves and other livestock animals. There is a need to adapt the global practices along with the private participation.

Animal Husbandry and Dairying Secretary Alka Upadhyaya and other senior officials were present at the event.