PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana benefitted 8.86 lakh households: Shripad Naik

New Delhi, Feb 11 (PTI) A total of 8.86 lakh households have been benefitted under the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana (PMSGMBY), which aims to boost rooftop solar installations in the country, Union Minister Shripad Naik said on Tuesday.

The PMSG:MBY is the world's largest domestic rooftop solar initiative, transforming India's energy landscape with a bold vision to supply solar power to one crore households by March 2027.

A total of 8.86 lakh households have been benefitted through rooftop solar plant installations, the Minister of State for New and Renewable Energy said in a reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha.

He further said as on February 6, a total of 1.71 crore registrations and 45.15 lakh applications have been received on the national portal of the scheme.

As per the data shared by the minister to the Upper House, no household as been benefitted in Arunachal Pradesh, while there has been single digit installations in Sikkim (4), Andaman and Nicobar Islands (5), and Nagaland (7) under the scheme as of February 6.

The installations could not touch 100-mark in Dadar and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu (56), Meghalaya (17) and Mizoram (87).

Naik recently said the government is aiming for 10 lakh installations by March and 20 lakh by October.

On zero electricity bills, he has said it depends on various factors like solar capacity of the rooftop solar plant, solar power generated, self-consumption of electricity by the consumer who has installed the rooftop solar plant and regulations issued by the respective state electricity regulator.

Estimates suggest around 45 per cent of households are receiving zero electricity bills, Naik said.

The average amount of CFA released to each residential consumer under the scheme is around Rs 77,800.

As of January 27, a total of 8.46 lakh households have been benefitted through installation of rooftop solar plants.