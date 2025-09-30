PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana reaches 20 lakh households: Joshi

New Delhi, Sep 30 (PTI) The government has achieved a milestone of solarising 20 lakh homes under the PM SuryaGhar Muft Bijli Yojana, Union Minister Prahlad Joshi said on Tuesday.

The PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana is the world's largest domestic rooftop solar initiative, transforming India's energy landscape with a bold vision to supply solar power to one crore households by March 2027.

In a post on X, the Minister for New and Renewable Energy said, "Under the visionary leadership of Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi ji, 20 lakh homes are now solar-powered under the @PMSuryaGhar Muft Bijli Yojana, lighting lives, saving costs and powering a sustainable future".

India achieved yet another milestone in the clean energy revolution, he added. PTI ABI BAL BAL