PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana receives 1.45 cr registrations: MoS Shripad Naik

New Delhi, Dec 3 (PTI) Around 1.45 crore registrations have been made under the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana and 6.34 lakh installations completed, Parliament was informed Tuesday.

PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana targets to achieve 1 crore rooftop solar installations in residential sector by FY27 with an outlay of Rs 75,021 crore.

A total of 1.45 crore registrations, 26.38 lakh applications and 6.34 lakh rooftop solar installations have been reported on the National Portal, Union Minister Shripad Naik said in a written reply to Rajya Sabha.

The subsidy has been released to 3.66 lakh applicants and it is getting released regularly within 15 -21 days, the Minister of State (MoS) for New and Renewable Energy and Power said.

As per official data, Gujarat has seen the maximum solar installations under the scheme at 2,86,545, followed by Maharashtra with 1,26,344 installations and Uttar Pradesh at 53,423.

The ministry is coordinating with all stakeholders involved such as REC, DISCOMs, and vendors, among others, to resolve any challenge for successful implementation of the scheme, Naik said. PTI ABI HVA