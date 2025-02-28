PM to address post-budget webinar on agriculture on Saturday

New Delhi, Feb 28 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Saturday deliver a keynote address at a webinar that aims to hold discussions and strategise for effective implementation of 2026 budget announcements for agriculture and rural sectors.

The day-long webinar on "Agriculture and rural prosperity", organised by the agriculture ministry, would be attended by all Union ministers and stakeholders.

The webinar is scheduled to start at 10 am on Saturday and as many as seven to eight speakers would present their views on various subject.

The prime minister will deliver the keynote address at 12:3O pm virtually, and Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan would present his views post-lunch, an official statement said.

The webinar aims to engage stakeholders in a focused discussion and strategising the effective implementation of the 2025 budget announcements, it said.

The webinar will address key areas on agriculture growth and rural prosperity, ensuring a collaborative approach to realise the vision outlined in the budget.

Besides, the webinar is also to align key stakeholders, including private sector experts, industry representatives, and subject matter specialists, in the implementation of the 2025 Budget for 'Agriculture and Rural Prosperity' through structured, sub-theme-focused webinars.

The goal is to facilitate dialogues, gather insights, and ensure timely and coordinated actions towards achieving the set goals, the statement added. PTI LUX HVA