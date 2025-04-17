PM to inaugurate India Steel 2025 event in Mumbai on Apr 24

New Delhi, Apr 17 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate India Steel 2025 event which starts April 24 in Mumbai, an official statement said on Thursday.

As per the Ministry of Steel, the three-day event will see a participation of more than 12,000 business visitors, 250 exhibitors, and 1,200 conference delegates representing various sectors, government departments, state governments, country delegations, and domestic and international buyers from India and abroad.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the flagship event of steel industry on April 24, the ministry said.

He will address the gathering through video conferencing in the presence of Minister of Steel and Heavy Industries H D Kumaraswamy, and Minister of State for Steel and Heavy Industries Shri Bhupathi Raju Srinivasa Varma.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh Vishnu Deo Sai will also attend the event.

This 6th edition of the biennial international exhibition and conference will bring together leading stakeholders from across the global steel value chain to discuss the future trajectory of the sector, with a sharp focus on growth, sustainability, resilience, and innovation.

India is on a trajectory to achieve a production capacity of 300 million tonnes and a per capita consumption of 160 kg by 2030, in line with the National Steel Policy.

The event will also focus on themes like augmenting domestic consumption, showcasing futuristic steel applications, and fostering global partnerships.

The event will also have a presence of global industry leaders and senior foreign dignitaries leading high-level delegations, including the Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation, Ambassadors of Australia, Mozambique, and Mongolia, reflecting the deepening international engagement and strategic cooperation in the steel sector, the ministry said. PTI ABI TRB