PM to inaugurate Indore Metro phase 1 along with Datia and Satna airports on May 31

Indore: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the first phase of the Indore Metro Rail project along with Datia and Satna airports via video conferencing during his Bhopal visit on May 31, a senior Madhya Pradesh cabinet member said on Tuesday.

During his day-long visit to Bhopal, the PM will take part in a conference organised on the 300th birth anniversary of Devi Ahilyabai Holkar, the legendary queen of the Malwa kingdom (now part of Madhya Pradesh), said Parliamentary Affairs Minister and Cabinet spokesman Kailash Vijayvargiya.

"PM Modi will participate in the women empowerment programme and women's conference organised on May 31 on the 300th birth anniversary of Devi Ahilyabai Holkar," he told reporters after a cabinet meeting.

The PM will address the event where nearly two lakh women are likely to be present, the minister informed.

At the programme, Modi will also inaugurate the first phase of the Indore Metro Rail project besides Datia and Satna airports through video conferencing, said Vijayvargiya.

Officials said under the 5.90-km-long first phase of the project, metro train services will be operated between Gandhi Nagar and station No. 3 of Super Corridor in Indore, the commercial capital of Madhya Pradesh.

The foundation stone of the first phase of the Rs 7,500.80-crore metro rail project in Indore was laid on September 14, 2019. Under the project, the city will have a metro network spread across about 31.50 km.