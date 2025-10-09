PM to inaugurate Pulses Mission, Dhan Dhaanya Krishi Yojana on Oct 11

New Delhi, Oct 9 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch two central schemes -- Pulses Mission and Pradhan Mantri Dhan Dhaanya Krishi Yojana -- in the national capital on October 11, aiming to make India self-reliant and reduce import dependency.

The two schemes, already approved by the cabinet, will be implemented from the upcoming rabi (winter) season till 2030-31.

At an event to be held at Pusa campus, Modi will also launch projects worth Rs 3,681 crore related to fisheries, livestock, and food processing, among others. He will also interact with farmers.

Addressing a press conference here, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that while the country has achieved self-sufficiency in wheat and rice, however, pulses and oilseeds are still a concern.

The 'Mission for Atmanirbharta in Pulses', which will be launched by Modi, targets to increase the pulses production from the current 252.38 lakh tonne to 350 lakh tonne by the 2030-31 crop year.

The scheme, with a financial outlay of Rs 11,440 crore, aims to distribute to farmers high-yielding and disease-tolerant seed varieties to enhance productivity and production of pulses, he said.

The new varieties developed by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) in the last five years will be distributed to farmers.

To encourage farmers to grow more pulses, the government will also procure 100 per cent produce at a minimum support price (MSP) through agencies NAFED and NCCF, he added.

The minister said a strategy has been chalked out to boost pulses production by increasing the area under coverage as well as raising the crop productivity.

Asked if the government will restrict the duty-free import of yellow peas, affecting the domestic prices of other pulses, the minister said the government would take appropriate decisions at the right time.

He highlighted that despite India being the world's largest producer and consumer of pulses, the country depends on imports to meet the domestic demand.

The minister said the Rs 24,000-crore 'Pradhan Mantri Dhan Dhaanya Yojana' will be launched to transform 100 low-performing agri-districts.

The scheme aims to enhance productivity, promote crop diversification, improve irrigation and storage, and ensure credit access in the select 100 districts. The focus will be exclusively on agriculture and allied activities.

The scheme will ensure saturation-based convergence of 36 schemes from 11 ministries, benefitting 1.7 crore farmers directly.

Modi will also felicitate progressive farmers, Farmer Producer Organisations and cooperative societies. PTI LUX MJH LUX SHW