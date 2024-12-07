PM to inaugurate Rajasthan Global Investment Summit on Monday

Jaipur, Dec 7 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will kick off the 'Rising Rajasthan' Global Investment Summit 2024 on Monday.

The Prime Minister, who is attending the summit as the chief guest, will deliver the inaugural address and inaugurate the Rajasthan Global Business Expo in the presence of Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, members of the state Cabinet, and over 5,000 investors, business leaders, officials, delegates, and participants.

According to an official statement, Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma will deliver the welcome speech and touch upon his government's agenda and growth engines that will contribute towards realising the goal of doubling the state's economy to USD 350 billion in the next five years.

The Rajasthan government has already signed investment proposals worth more than Rs 30 lakh crore in the run-up to 'Rising Rajasthan' Global Investment Summit 2024.

The inaugural session will also see the participation of top leadership of business conglomerates and diplomats, including Kumar Mangalam Birla, Anil Agarwal, Gautam Adani, Anand Mahindra, Sanjiv Puri, Ajay S Shriram, Ambassador of Japan Keiichi ONO among others.

Ministers, Ambassadors and key Diplomats from the 32countries will also join the inaugural event, as per the statement.

A total of eight country sessions and roundtables will also be organised during the three-day summit to promote the partnership between the participating countries and Rajasthan.

A total of 32 countries are participating in the event. The ones participating as 'Summit Partner Countries' include Denmark, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Switzerland, Malaysia, Spain, Cuba, Venezuela , Morocco, Argentina, Brazil, Costa Rica, Nepal, Oman, Poland and Thailand.

The remaining countries that are participating in the summit in different capacities include the US, the UK, Germany, Australia, Indonesia, Egypt, Finland, Russia, Seychelles, Chad, Ecuador, Ghana, Iraq, Madagascar, Paraguay, and Zimbabwe, according to the statement.

The major highlights of the three-day summit, in addition to the inaugural and country sessions, include the Non-Resident Rajasthani (NRR) conclave, MSME Conclave, and 12 thematic sessions that will bring together experts, policymakers, industry captains to dwell upon major challenges, technological transformations and emerging opportunities.

The 12 thematic sessions will be organized on key topics, including women entrepreneurship, manufacturing, water management and sustainability, sustainable energy, healthcare, sustainable mining, startups, education, sustainable finance, agri-business, tourism and infrastructure and supply chain.

The NRR conclave, scheduled to be held on the second day of the summit -- December 10 -- aims to bring together the Rajasthani diaspora from across the globe, fostering a sense of community and collaboration.

The MSME Conclave will be held on the third day of the summit, bringing together MSME entrepreneurs, investors, policymakers, and thought leaders on a global platform to discuss the sector's future readiness.

A major highlight of the summit will be the Rajasthan Global Business Expo, featuring thematic pavilions, including the Rajasthan Pavilion, country pavilions, startups pavilion, and exhibits from the leading Indian and global business groups, including leading public sector enterprises (PSEs), the statement added. PTI AG TRB