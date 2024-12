New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet eminent economists and sectoral experts on Tuesday to elicit their views and suggestions for the upcoming Budget, a senior government official said.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is scheduled to present the Budget for 2025-26 in the Lok Sabha on February 1, 2025.

Besides economists and sectoral experts, Niti Aayog Vice Chairman Suman Bery and other Niti Aayog members will also attend the meeting.