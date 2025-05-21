PM to unveil India’s first 9000 HP electric locomotive on May 26 during Gujarat visit

Ahmedabad, May 21 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unveil India's first 9,000 horsepower locomotive engine, take part in a roadshow and multiple events during his two-day visit to Gujarat starting from May 26, state government officials said on Wednesday.

He will participate in a host of events in Dahod, Bhuj, Vadodara and Gandhinagar after arriving at the Vadodara airport at around 10am on Monday, they said.

The Vadodara Municipal Corporation has planned a one-km-long roadshow near the airport to greet the PM and congratulate him for the success of Operation Sindoor, said VMC standing committee chairperson Sheetal Mistry.

Modi will stay at the airport for around 15 minutes and leave for his main event of the day in Dahod district.

"People of Vadodara, including women, will stand on both sides of the roadshow route near the airport to express their gratitude to the PM for the huge success of Operation Sindoor," Mistry told reporters.

At Dahod, the PM will visit a Railway locomotive manufacturing unit and inaugurate India's first 9,000 horsepower locomotive engine made at the facility, which has been set up with an investment of Rs 20,000 crore, said a release by the Gujarat government.

The Railway factory in Dahod, established under the PPP model, will produce 1,200 engines over the next 10 years. A key feature of these engines is their ability to carry cargo weighing up to 4,600 tonnes. The locomotive engines will be equipped with air conditioning and a toilet facility for drivers, it said.

Additionally, an advanced cover system has been installed to enhance safety and prevent accidents. The 9,000 HP, 6-axle electric engine will have an average speed of 75 km per hour, said the release.

From the factory, the PM will reach an open ground near Kharod village in Dahod district to address a gathering, it said.

From Dahod, the PM will travel to Kutch district to address a public meeting at Mirzapar Road near Bhuj town. Later, he will visit the revered Mata Ashapura Temple at Mata No Madh in Lakhpat taluka of Kutch, according to the release.

He will reach state capital Gandhinagar by evening and stay overnight at Raj Bhavan, it said.

On May 27, the PM will inaugurate as well as lay foundation stones for various development projects at an event to be held at Mahatma Mandir Convention Centre in Gandhinagar before leaving for New Delhi, said the release. PTI PJT PD RSY