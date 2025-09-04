PM urges students, teachers to lead campaigns for promoting Swadeshi products

New Delhi, Sep 4 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday urged teachers and students to lead campaigns to promote swadeshi (indigenous) products and give an impetus to "Make in India" and "vocal for local".

In an interaction with National Teacher awardees, he asked schools to celebrate occasions like Swadeshi day or Swadeshi week.

"I am giving you a homework to lead campaigns to promote swadeshi products. Students should be encouraged to get swadeshi products from home and there should be discussions on that. Students can also participate in marches in villages carrying placards rooting for swadeshi products. Such activities will create an atmosphere and encourage the citizens to use Made in India and vocal for local products," Modi said.

"Series of reforms to make India self-reliant will not stop. There should be boards outside every house and shops of 'har ghar swadeshi'," he said.

The prime minister also hailed the new reforms in GST saying GST 2.0 is a double dose of support and growth for the nation and the next-generation reforms have been done to support India's progress in the 21st century.

His comments came a day after the GST Council approved a complete overhaul of the tangled Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime. PTI GJS ZMN