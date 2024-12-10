PM Vishwakarma scheme: 2.02 lakh accounts opened, Rs 1,751 cr sanctioned

New Delhi, Dec 10 (PTI) Banks have sanctioned Rs 1,751 crore loans under PM Vishwakarma scheme as of October 31, Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary said on Tuesday.

In a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha, he said the government has taken various measures to overcome the challenges faced by borrowers, particularly in rural areas and to facilitate easy flow of credit to cater to the needs of population.

As per the data shared by Chaudhary, over 2.02 lakh accounts have been opened under PM Vishwakarma scheme with sanctioned loan amount of Rs 1,751.20 crore.

The government launched PM Vishwakarma on September 17, 2023 to provide end-to-end support to artisans and craftspeople who work with their hands and tools.

These traditional artisans and craftspeople are referred to as ‘Vishwakarmas’ and are engaged in occupations such as blacksmiths, goldsmiths, potters, carpenters, sculptors, etc.

The financial outlay for the scheme from FY 2023-2024 to FY 2027-28 is Rs 13,000 crore. PTI JD JD ANU ANU