PMBI to open Jan Aushadhi outlets across Coal India premises

New Delhi, Sep 17 (PTI) Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Bureau of India (PMBI) has inked a pact with Coal India to set up Jan Aushadhi Kendras in the latter's premises, the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers said on Tuesday.

As per the MoU, Jan Aushadhi Kendras would be opened on the premises of every coal field, selected hospitals or any suitable location specified or decided by Coal India Limited, the ministry said in a release.

The objective of this MoU is to provide high-quality generic medicines to the workforce and communities associated with Coal India, it stated.

The medicines will help workers, residents, and families save out-of-pocket expenditure and will give employment opportunities to entrepreneurs in the project areas, the ministry noted. PTI MSS MR