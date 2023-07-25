PMI Electro appoints Aanchal Jain as CEO

Mumbai, Jul 25 (PTI) Electric commercial vehicle maker PMI Electro on Tuesday said it has appointed Aanchal Jain as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

Her appointment will help the company steer through new challenges faced by large electric vehicle OEMS in terms of fast-paced growth and capex-hungry financing requirements, PMI Electro said in a statement.

"It gives us pride to bring the second rung of leadership at the company with global experience and perspective," said Satish Jain, Chairman and Managing Director of PMI Electro.

Jain holds a Ph.D. in Economics from Northwestern University and an MSc in Economics from The London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE), according to the statement.

With an extensive product portfolio, the original equipment manufacturer (OEM), is developing 7-metre, 9-metre, and 12-metre electric buses at its Delhi-NCR facility, which has a capacity to produce 1500 eCVs.

The company has over 1,180 e-buses currently operating across 28 cities in the country, as per the statement. PTI IAS DRR