PM's birthday should be observed as 'right to housing day': NAREDCO in letter to Modi

New Delhi, Sep 13 (PTI) Realtors' body NAREDCO has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting that September 17, his birthday, should be observed as 'Right to Housing Day'.

The prime minister's birthday falls on September 17.

National Real Estate Development Council (NAREDCO) is one of the leading industry bodies for realty sector.

"It is truly the nation's fortune that under your vision, the dream of Housing for All has advanced from aspiration to reality," NAREDCO Chairman Niranjan Hiranandani said in the letter to PM.

Through the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), he noted that more than 4 crore homes have been built.

The launch of PMAY-U 2.0 and other initiatives would ensure development of more homes, he added.

"In recognition of this monumental contribution, it is the earnest wish of NAREDCO to commemorate your birthday, 17th September, as "Right to Housing Day" -- a fitting tribute to your vision of a developed, inclusive, and empowered India," Hiranandani said in the letter.

NAREDCO also pledged to promote 'Housing for All' and make efforts to ensure that every Indian has access to adequate and dignified housing.

Hiranandani welcomed the rationalisation of GST rates.

"The recent rationalisation of GST rates and simplification of processes represent landmark steps in fortifying the foundations of our economy," the chairman said.

The GST reforms would benefit all sections of the society, he added.

"Under your extraordinary leadership, India's real estate sector has undergone a historic transformation. The implementation of RERA and GST has brought in an era of transparency, accountability, and customer-centric professionalism," Hiranandani said.