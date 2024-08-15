PM's Independence Day speech outlines vision for 'Viksit Bharat': India Inc

New Delhi, Aug 15 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Independence Day speech outlines the vision for the country to become 'Viksit Bharat' (developed nation) by 2047, India Inc said on Thursday, asserting that more steps are needed to improve the ease of doing business as the country eyes becoming a global manufacturing hub.

In his 98 minutes long speech, Modi touched upon several topics right from freedom fighters, corruption, the growth of India over the years, atrocities against women and the current unrest in Bangladesh.

"We are proud that we carry the blood of 40 crore people who had uprooted the colonial rule from India. Today, we are 140 crore people, if we resolve and move together in one direction, then we can become 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047 by overcoming all obstacles in the way," he said.

Chandrajit Banerjee, Director General, CII, said that the inspiring speech of prime minister delineated wide-ranging visionary goals intended to support India's journey into the 'Amrit Kaal' as it marches towards the goal of Viksit Bharat by 2047 and position it as a global leader across various sectors.

"The vision outlined by the prime minister in his speech to transform India into a global manufacturing hub will require action on further improving ease of doing business and reducing cost of doing business in the country while adhering to the stated sustainability objectives," Banerjee said.

The industry strongly feels that the extra firepower to support India's ascent will indeed come from building consensus with the states for undertaking next-gen reforms especially in factors of production such as land, labour, etc., which are in the domain of states, he added.

Anish Shah, President, FICCI, said "The prime minister has laid out a national vision encompassing steps that would shape India's growth, drive innovation and scale up our position as a global leader across various sectors of the economy. The prime minister's vision for India reflects the aspirations of all sections of our society and would galvanise all Indians to work towards the goal of Viksit Bharat by 2047." Assocham Secretary General Deepak Sood said the prime minister has a great ability to connect with the people of the country.

"His address from the ramparts of Red Fort would reinforce enthusiasm of 140 crore Indians to work together and realise the national objectives of achieving excellence with the help of technology and innovation in agriculture, manufacturing, health services and education to make our country Atmanirbhar across different sectors of the economy," Sood said. PTI RSN HVA