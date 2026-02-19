PM's speech translated real time in sign language through AI technology at AI Summit

New Delhi, Feb 19 (PTI) India's strides in artificial intelligence were showcased during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech at the AI Impact Summit here on Thursday, which was dubbed live in 11 languages along with an AI-enabled sign language interpretation.

The AI-enabled sign language interpretation was projected on a large screen behind the prime minister in the auditorium at Bharat Mandapam, ensuring that the speech was accessible to everyone.

Addressing the India AI Impact Summit 2026, Modi underscored India's unwavering commitment to accessibility and inclusion in the age of artificial intelligence.

Real-time translation in sign language was enabled during his speech through AI technology, ensuring that persons with disabilities could fully engage with the proceedings.

The speech was dubbed live in 11 languages: Assamese, Bangla, English, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil and Telugu.

Videos featuring the multilingual and sign language interpretations were shared on the prime minister's social media accounts.

The prime minister emphasised that India will continue to champion innovation that bridges divides and empowers every citizen.

"My speech at the AI Impact Summit included real-time translation in sign language using AI. It reflects our commitment to accessibility and inclusion when it comes to AI. We will always work to ensure that technology and public discourse are accessible to persons with disabilities," he wrote on X.