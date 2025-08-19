PNB becomes first PSU bank to migrate to Secure '.bank.in' domain

New Delhi, Aug 19 (PTI) State-owned Punjab National Bank (PNB) on Tuesday said it has successfully migrated its corporate website to '.bank.in' domain (https://pnb.bank.in), in line with RBI circular and under the guidance of Institute for Development and Research in Banking Technology (IDRBT).

This serves as the exclusive registrar for this domain and this marks a significant milestone in the Indian banking sector's digital transformation, PNB said in a statement.

With this move, PNB has become the first public sector bank in the country to migrate its corporate website to the secure '.bank.in' domain reaffirming its commitment to customer safe and secure digital banking, it said.

The '.bank.in' domain is reserved exclusively for banks, providing stronger safeguards to combat frauds, strengthen the cybersecurity framework and enhance public confidence in the digital banking, it said.

****** HDFC Bank invests in BharatGPT creator CoRover * HDFC Bank on Tuesday said it has invested in CoRover, a leading conversational AI company.

CoRover has created BharatGPT -- a pioneering, sovereign, and enterprise-grade Large Language Model (LLM).

CoRover, which has a user base of 1 billion and is trusted by over 25,000 enterprises and developers, develops conversational AI agents, AI Assistants (VideoBot, VoiceBot, ChatBot), and Telephony AI solutions, a joint statement said.

These solutions are powered by BharatGPT, a multilingual, multimodal, and domain-adaptable LLM built entirely in India, for India, it said. PTI DP TRB