PNB, BoB contribute Rs 1 cr each to Uttarakhand Disaster Management Fund

New Delhi, Aug 11 (PTI) State-owned Punjab National Bank (PNB) and Bank of Baroda (BoB) have made a contribution of Rs 1 crore each to Uttarakhand towards relief efforts in the disaster-affected areas of Dharali and Harsil in Uttarkashi district.

The decision reflects PNB's deep-rooted bond with the people of Uttarakhand and comes as a heartfelt response to the torrential rains and climatic upheaval that struck the state on August 5, 2025, PNB said in a statement on Monday.

A cloudburst in Uttarkashi district triggered mudslides and flash floods in Dharali village, bringing immense suffering to local communities. The disaster resulted in significant loss of life and property, leaving families in distress and in urgent need of support.

"Our support is more than financial assistance; it is a heartfelt pledge of solidarity and compassion. Together, we will heal, rebuild, and emerge stronger than ever," PNB MD & CEO Ashok Chandra said.

In a separate statement, BoB on Monday said it has extended support to the people of Uttarakhand affected by the recent cloudburst and flash floods by contributing Rs 1 crore towards the Chief Minister's Relief Fund for relief and rehabilitation efforts in Dharali and Harsil. PTI DP TRB