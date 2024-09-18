PNB downgrades MTNL's loan accounts to NPA over non-payment of interest, instalment

New Delhi, Sep 18 (PTI) In fresh trouble for the state-run telco, Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (MTNL) on Wednesday said its loan account with Punjab National Bank (PNB) has been downgraded to a Non-Performing Asset (NPA) this month over non-payment of interest and instalment.

As per a filing by MTNL to the stock exchanges that attaches a communication from PNB dated September 13, 2024 in this regard, across multiple accounts the outstanding amount adds up to about Rs 441 crore while the overdue amount is over Rs 46 crore.

"This is to inform that loan accounts of MTNL have been downgraded to NPA... due to non payment of interest and instalment," the PNB letter to MTNL said.

It further said, "we hereby request you to repay the amount as mentioned above immediately and please also arrange the valid letter of comfort from the competent authority appropriately". PTI MBI TRB