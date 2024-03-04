PNB, EaseMyTrip collaborate to introduce PNB EMT Credit Card

New Delhi, Mar 4 (PTI) State-owned Punjab National Bank (PNB) on Monday announced a partnership with online travel tech platform EaseMyTrip to launch a co-branded credit card.

This power-packed co-branded travel credit card is aimed at mass to premium customer segments and has been meticulously designed to offer a variety of rewards for Indian travellers, a joint statement said.

Customers can log in to pnbindia.in or PNB ONE App or easemytrip.com to avail this credit card and earn rewards in a variety of categories, including flights, hotels, and holiday packages, it said.

******* * Ongo partners with Patanjali Ayurved to issue Co-branded Rupay Prepaid Cards AGS Transact Technologies digital payments brand Ongo has partnered with Patanjali Ayurved to launch open-loop Cobranded Prepaid Cards.

These prepaid cards can be accepted on any device on the Rupay network pan India, a joint statement said on Monday.

Patanajali-Ongo cobranded card users will earn rewards on purchasing Patanjali products through these cards, it said.

Additionally, they can use these cards for various other payments, including shopping, dining, fuelling and e-commerce, it added.

******* *Appreciate launches of global investing platform for Indians Appreciate, a SEBI registered fintech company, on Monday announced its strategic collaboration with YES Securities, YES Bank and DriveWealth to offer a suite of investment and savings products for Indians across income groups on one platform - ranging from equity investments to savings accounts and fixed deposits.

The platform breaks down barriers for investing outside India -- removing high remittance fees, hidden charges and minimum investment amounts, a joint statement said.

The company has created a unique and seamless one-click investing experience to access the US stock market, which has a total market capitalisation of USD 46 trillion, it said. PTI DP DP BAL BAL