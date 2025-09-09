PNB felicitates Olympians Abhishek and Sukhjeet Singh for Asia Cup achievements

New Delhi, Sep 9 (PTI) State-owned Punjab National Bank (PNB) on Tuesday felicitated hockey Olympians Abhishek and Sukhjeet Singh for their Asia Cup 2025 achievements.

Both players are employees of PNB and the Indian team which won the Asia Cup 2025, PNB said in a statement.

The Indian men's hockey team on Wednesday won the Asia Cup 2025 held in Bihar's Rajgir. The title ensured India's direct entry into next year's FIH World Cup to be jointly hosted by Belgium and the Netherlands from August 14 to 30.

Speaking at the felicitation, PNB MD & CEO Ashok Chandra said that "their remarkable performances have brought glory not only to Indian hockey but also to the entire PNB family. We are honoured to felicitate them and reaffirm our commitment to supporting our national game along with other sports." PTI DP DP SHW