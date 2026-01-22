PNB Housing Fin stock tumble 10 pc; hits lower circuit after Q3 results fail to cheer investors

New Delhi, Jan 22 (PTI) Shares of PNB Housing Finance tumbled 10 per cent on the bourses on Thursday after the company's December quarter ended 2025 results failed to cheer investors.

The scrip of the company plunged by 10 per cent each of Rs 837.50 and Rs 838.35 apiece, also its lower circuit level, on the NSE and BSE, respectively.

Meanwhile, the markets are trading in the green territory, with the 30-share BSE Sensex rising by 125.73 points, or 0.15 per cent, to 82,035.36.

The broader NSE Nifty went up by 78.90 points, or 0.31 per cent, to 25,236.40 in the mid-session trade.

On Wednesday, PNB Housing Finance reported almost an 8 per cent increase in net profit to Rs 520.35 crore in the December quarter.

The non-banking financial company, promoted by Punjab National Bank, had earned a net profit of Rs 483.3 crore in the same quarter of the preceding fiscal year.

Interest income also grew to Rs 2,019.39 crore during the quarter under review from Rs 1,848 crore, reflecting healthy loan growth. PTI HG HG DR DR