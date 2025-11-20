PNB Housing Finance gets rating upgrade

New Delhi, Nov 20 (PTI) PNB Housing Finance on Thursday said it has received a credit rating upgrade from India Ratings on its Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) and bank loans.

The rating has been upgraded from ‘IND AA+’ to ‘IND AAA’ with a stable outlook, PNB Housing Finance said in a statement.

The rating rationale highlights the company’s proven track record across key business parameters, its consistent improvement in profitability and asset quality, along with granularisation of the loan book, thereby reducing concentration risks, it said.

It also acknowledges Punjab National Bank’s strategic stake in PNB Housing and its shared legacy, thus reinforcing confidence in the Company’s long-term stability, it added.

****** CIFL appoints SBI's ex-DMD Surender Rana as executive vice chairman * NBFC firm Capital India Finance Ltd has announced appointment of Surender Rana, former Deputy Managing Director – SME and Agri Business at State Bank of India, as executive vice chairman with effect from November 18, 2025 for a term of three (3) years subject to the approval of shareholders.

Rana is a seasoned banker with over 34 years of leadership at SBI and recognised for driving large-scale transformation in MSME and Agri financing, credit and risk management, and policy development, CIFL said in a statement..

His addition strengthens CIFL’s leadership bench as the Company steps up its focus on scalable, governance-led growth, it said. PTI DP DP MR