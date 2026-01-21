PNB Housing Finance Q3 profit up 8 pc to Rs 520 cr

New Delhi, Jan 21 (PTI) PNB Housing Finance on Wednesday reported almost an 8 per cent increase in net profit to Rs 520.35 crore in the December quarter.

The non-banking financial company, promoted by Punjab National Bank, had earned a net profit of Rs 483.3 crore in the same quarter of the preceding fiscal year.

Interest income also grew to Rs 2,019.39 crore during the quarter under review from Rs 1,848 crore, reflecting healthy loan growth.

The company's asset quality remained stable, with gross non-performing assets at 1.04 per cent as of the December quarter. PTI SP TRB