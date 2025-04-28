PNB Housing Finance shines with 25% profit surge to Rs 550 crore in March quarter

New Delhi: PNB Housing Finance on Monday reported a 25 per cent rise in net profit to Rs 550 crore in the March quarter.

The housing finance company had posted a net profit of Rs 439 crore in the same quarter a year earlier.

Total income during the quarter rose to Rs 2,037 crore from Rs 1,814 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year, PNB Housing Finance said in a regulatory filing.

The lender's interest income in Q4FY25 was higher at Rs 1,906 crore, as against Rs 1,693 crore in the same period a year ago.

Net interest income grew 16 per cent to Rs 734 crore at the end of the fourth quarter ended March 2025.

The net interest margin increased to 3.75 per cent as compared to 3.65 per cent in Q4 FY24.

The gross non-performing assets (NPAs) were flat at 1.08 per cent at the end of March 2024, it said.

Asset under management (AUM) rose 13 per cent to Rs 80,397 crore as on March 31, 2025.

For the entire 2024-25, the mortgage lender reported a 28 per cent increase in net profit at Rs 1,936 crore, from Rs 1,508 crore in the previous fiscal year.

Total income during the year rose to Rs 7,661 crore from Rs 7,024 crore reported in the previous fiscal year.

The board recommended a dividend of Rs 5 per equity share having face value of Rs 10 for FY25, subject to the shareholder's approval at the ensuing annual general meeting.