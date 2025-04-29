PNB Housing Finance shares surge nearly 5 pc after Q4 earnings

New Delhi, Apr 29 (PTI) Shares of PNB Housing Finance ended nearly 5 per cent higher on Tuesday after the firm reported a 25 per cent rise in net profit to Rs 550 crore in the March quarter.

The stock climbed 4.45 per cent to settle at Rs 1,030.65 apiece on the BSE. During the day, it jumped 9.99 per cent to Rs 1,085.40.

On the NSE, the stock rallied 4.69 per cent to Rs 1,032.60. Intra-day, it surged 9.99 per cent to Rs 1,084.85 apiece.

In volume terms, 7.15 lakh shares of the firm were traded on the BSE and 129.46 lakh shares on the NSE during the day.

The housing finance company had posted a net profit of Rs 439 crore in the same quarter a year earlier.

Total income during the quarter rose to Rs 2,037 crore, from Rs 1,814 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year, PNB Housing Finance said in a regulatory filing on Monday.

The lender's interest income in Q4 FY25 was higher at Rs 1,906 crore, as against Rs 1,693 crore in the same period a year ago.

Net interest income grew 16 per cent to Rs 734 crore at the end of the fourth quarter ended March 2025.

The net interest margin increased to 3.75 per cent, as compared to 3.65 per cent in Q4 FY24.

The gross non-performing assets (NPAs) were flat at 1.08 per cent at the end of March 2024, it said.