PNB Housing Finance to raise Rs 10,000 cr via NCDs

New Delhi, Jun 18 (PTI) PNB Housing Finance on Tuesday said its board has given approval for raising Rs 10,000 crore from Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) to fund its business growth.

The fund would be raised through NCDs on a private placement basis, in one or more tranches, PNB Housing Finance said in regulatory filing.

The mortgage firm aims to grow its loan book by 17 per cent with focus on the affordable segment.

PNB Housing closed the fiscal FY'24 with a loan book of Rs 63,000 crore. PTI DP DRR