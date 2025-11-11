PNB launches digital solution for PM SVANidhi

New Delhi, Nov 11 (PTI) State-owned Punjab National Bank (PNB) has launched the digital solution for the PM Street Vendor's AtmaNirbhar NIDHI (PM SVANidhi), among other products.

These initiatives reaffirm PNB's commitment to leveraging technology to foster efficiency, and accountability across its operations, PNB said in a statement on Tuesday.

The Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry is implementing the scheme, which was launched in 2020 with the objective of providing an affordable working capital loan to street vendors to resume their livelihoods that have been adversely impacted due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Besides, the bank also introduced end-to-end digitisation of the staff accountability portal, conduct risk framework (for employees).

These products were launched by Central Vigilance Commissioner Praveen Kumar Srivastava in the presence of PNB MD & CEO Ashok Chandra, ED Bibhu Prasad Mahapatra and CVO Raghvendra Kumar, as per the statement.

As part of the event, the 5th Edition of 'PNB's Vigilance Manual 2025' and the September 2025 issue of the quarterly magazine 'PNB Vigil' were unveiled.

Speaking on the occasion, Srivastava said, "The wellbeing of our society, the growth of our economy, and the creation of livelihoods are closely tied to the support and financing provided by banks like PNB. The goal is to build a culture of vigilance where actions are driven not by fear of punishment, but by the commitment to do what is right." This culture benefits the individual, the organisation, and society at large, contributing to the growth of the bank, the economy, and ultimately, the nation, as we work towards a Viksit Bharat by 2047, it said.

"We are committed to driving qualitative, sustainable, and inclusive growth anchored in integrity, ethics, and transparency. Vigilance, especially preventive vigilance, plays a vital role in ensuring that progress remains aligned with strong governance and accountability. Guided by these values, PNB remains dedicated to supporting India's development journey through trust and ethical excellence," Chandra said. PTI DP TRB