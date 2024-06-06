PNB MetLife appoints Sameer Bansal as MD & CEO

New Delhi, Jun 6 (PTI) PNB MetLife on Thursday said it has appointed Sameer Bansal as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, effective July 1.

Bansal will succeed Ashish Srivastava, who has been appointed as the Managing Director for MetLife Inc’s Global Shared Services team in India.

"PNB MetLife India Insurance Co. Ltd, a leading life insurer, announces today the appointment of Sameer Bansal as Managing Director (MD) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective July 1, 2024, subject to the necessary regulatory approvals," the private sector insurer said in a statement.

Bansal joined PNB MetLife in 2007 and is currently the Chief Distribution Officer and member of the leadership team. He has over 25 years of experience in financial services. PTI JD DR