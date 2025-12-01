PNB names Harmanpreet Kaur as brand ambassador, launches metal credit card Luxura

New Delhi, Dec 1 (PTI) State-owned Punjab National Bank (PNB) on Monday roped in Indian Women Cricket Captain and World Cup Champion Harmanpreet Kaur as the bank's first-ever female brand ambassador.

This landmark association marks a strategic milestone in PNB's brand transformation journey, PNB said in a statement.

Marking her first official act as brand ambassador, Kaur, along with Financial Services Secretary M Nagaraju and PNB MD&CEO Ashok Chandra unveiled four initiatives of the bank -- RuPay Metal Credit Card Luxura, PNB One 2.0, Digi Surya Ghar, and onboarding of PNB on the IIBX Portal.

As for PNB, they have been doing tremendous job, especially the MSME campaign and launching of this metal credit card has added a product for elite group, Nagaraju said.

He also expressed his pleasure on PNB being onboarded on IIBX for gold bullion online trading.

"It is the first time in PNB history that we are having a woman as a brand ambassador. Her leadership, resilience, and unwavering pursuit of excellence mirror the ethos of our Bank. We are also delighted to introduce Luxura, our first-ever metal credit card for elite customers that is designed to deliver unmatched experiences and set a new benchmark in the present market," Chandra said.

Luxura, a premium credit card, is designed to offer customers seeking exclusive privileges and superior value. The card features a comprehensive rewards programme, including 40,000 welcome reward points (worth Rs 10,000) on spends of Rs 50,000 within 90 days and 10,000 milestone reward points on annual spends of Rs 5 lakh, it said. PTI DP MR