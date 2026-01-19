New Delhi: State-owned Punjab National Bank (PNB) on Monday reported a 13 per cent improvement in net profit to Rs 5,100 crore for the third quarter ended December 2025.

The bank had earned a net profit of Rs 4,508 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

Its total income rose to Rs 37,253 crore from Rs 34,752 crore in the year-ago period, PNB said in a regulatory filing.

Interest income during the quarter also rose to Rs 32,231 crore from Rs 31,340 crore.

On the asset quality front, the bank's gross non-performing assets ratio moderated to 3.19 per cent from 4.09 per cent a year ago.

Similarly, net NPAs, or bad loans, came down to 0.32 per cent against 0.41 per cent at the end of the third quarter last fiscal.

During the quarter, its capital adequacy ratio increased to 16.77 per cent compared to 15.41 per cent in December 2024.