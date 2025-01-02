PNB reports 15 pc loan growth in Q3

New Delhi, Jan 2 (PTI) State-owned Punjab National Bank (PNB) on Thursday said it has posted a credit growth of 15 per cent at Rs 11.11 lakh crore for the December quarter.

Total advances were Rs 9.67 lakh crore at the end of December 31, 2023, PNB said in a regulatory filing.

The lender reported a 15.6 per cent rise in total deposits to Rs 15.30 lakh crore as against Rs 13.23 lakh crore at the end of the third quarter of the previous financial year.

Total business of the bank rose 15.3 per cent to Rs 26.42 lakh crore as compared to Rs 22.90 lakh crore at the end of December 31, 2023. PTI DP TRB