PNB signs pact with CRPF to offer insurance, other benefits to personnel and pensioners

New Delhi, Aug 22 (PTI) State-owned Punjab National Bank (PNB) on Friday said it has signed an agreement with Central Reserve Police Force to offer enhanced insurance coverage and other benefits to all CRPF personnel as well as pensioners.

PNB is offering a bouquet of services with enhanced insurance coverage and other benefits to all the serving personnel and pensioners of the CRPF under the bank's flagship scheme of 'PNB Rakshak Plus', the bank said in a statement.

In addition, several benefits are being offered to the dependents and families of Rakshak Account Holder, it said.

The agreement was signed by PNB Chief General Manager Binay Kumar Gupta and Zaki Ahmad, Inspector General of Police (Adm), Directorate General, CRPF, New Delhi. PTI DP HVA