PNB signs Rs 21,000 cr MoU with Rajasthan govt under Rising Rajasthan initiative

Jaipur, Sep 6 (PTI) Punjab National Bank (PNB) on Saturday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Rajasthan government to extend Rs 21,000 crore in financial support under the state's Rising Rajasthan initiative.

PNB MD & CEO Ashok Chandra said the bank was "delighted to partner in Rajasthan's ambitious growth story", adding that its wide presence and digital capabilities would help drive socio-economic progress.

During his Jaipur visit, Chandra also distributed 2,000 loan sanction letters to women entrepreneurs at a self-help group loan distribution ceremony attended by nearly 3,000 SHG members. He urged MSMEs to leverage PNB's digital platforms for easier access to government schemes.

The PNB chief also held a town hall with employees, stressing digital adoption, financial inclusion and fraud prevention. PTI AG TRB