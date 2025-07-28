PNC Infratech emerges lowest bidder for SECL tender

New Delhi, Jul 28 (PTI) PNC Infratech on Monday said that it has emerged as lowest bidder in a tender floated by South Eastern Coalfields Limited for handling, transport and other mining services.

PNC Infratech quoted Rs 2,956.66 crore (exclusive of GST) for the services to be executed over a period of 5 years, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The contract will involve hiring of HEMM (heavy earth moving machinery) for OB (overburden) removal and coal extraction by surface miner and loading and transportation of extracted coal to different destinations at Gevra OCP expansion project. PTI BKS HVA