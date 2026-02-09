PNC Infratech Q3 net profit falls 5 pc to Rs 77 cr

New Delhi, Feb 9 (PTI) PNC Infratech on Monday reported a fall of around 5 per cent year-on-year in its consolidated net profit at Rs 77 crore in the December quarter of FY26, citing lower revenues.

It registered a net profit of Rs 81 crore in the October-December period of the preceding 2024-25 financial year, the company said in an exchange filing.

The company's revenues also fell to Rs 1,201 crore in the latest third quarter from Rs 1,470 crore a year ago, posting a year-on-year fall of over 18 per cent.

UP-based PNC Infratech provides end-to-end infrastructure implementation solutions, including design, engineering, procurement, construction. PTI ABI HVA