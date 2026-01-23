PNG Jewellers ropes in Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor as brand ambassador

Mumbai, Jan 23 (PTI) Jewellery retailer PNG Jewellers on Friday said it has roped in Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor as its new brand ambassador.

"Ranbir Kapoor represents the perfect balance of heritage and modern aspiration. Just as PNG Jewellers has evolved over decades while staying true to its roots, Ranbir has carried forward an iconic legacy with authenticity and relevance. This partnership is not just about visibility, but about shared values and a common vision for the future," PNG Jewellers Chairman and Managing Director Dr Saurabh Gadgil said. PTI SM MR