Pocket FM appoints Vasu Sharma as head of AI

New Delhi, Jan 21 (PTI) Audio series platform Pocket FM has appointed former Meta AI scientist Vasu Sharma as its new AI head, as the company seeks to bolster efforts around building advanced AI-led storytelling and content creation capabilities.

Sharma will report directly to Pocket FM Co-Founder, Prateek Dixit, and will lead the company's AI research and applied innovation initiatives across narrative generation, production intelligence, and large-scale localisation.

Sharma previously worked at Meta's Facebook AI Research division, where he contributed to major multi-modal and large language model programmes, including Llama, Chameleon, MaVIL, and several next-generation audio-video foundation models.

His experience in long-context reasoning, narrative intelligence and advanced audio-video modelling positions him to accelerate Pocket FM's ambition of becoming the world's leading AI entertainment studio, said the release announcing his appointment as the Head of AI.

His mandate includes advancing the company's proprietary Pocket FM AI CoPilot and Pocket LLMs, which power story ideation, drafting, plot design, editing, emotional toning, and multi-language adaptation for its global creator ecosystem.

Sharma will play a critical role in developing new fiction-writing models, building creator-first AI tools, and scaling AI-assisted production workflows while maintaining the human-first creative ethos, the release added. PTI MBI TRB