Pocket FM collaborates with OpenAI for content creation

New Delhi, Mar 5 (PTI) Audio content platform Pocket FM has collaborated with artificial intelligence major OpenAI to deploy advanced AI tools across its content creation ecosystem, the company said on Thursday.

As part of the collaboration, Pocket FM will integrate OpenAI’s APIs into various workstreams to accelerate its content creation and production infrastructure that will support over 3,00,000 creators globally.

"By combining OpenAI's APIs (Application Programming Interface) with our deep content infrastructure and creator ecosystem, we are building something the world has not seen before: an entertainment platform where a single creator in any corner of the world can produce, publish, and reach millions of listeners globally, with the quality and consistency of a full production studio," Pocket FM, Cofounder - Product, Tech and AI, Prateek Dixit said.

PocketFM claims to host over 1,00,000 AI-native audio series, with AI-led titles emerging as the fastest-growing segment, expanding at an average of approximately 30 per cent month-on-month.

"Pocket FM is demonstrating how AI can help creators scale storytelling for global audiences. Our collaboration brings OpenAI’s technology into their creator ecosystem to support faster content creation, localisation, and distribution," OpenAI, Managing Director - International, Oliver Jay said. PTI PRS PRS DR DR