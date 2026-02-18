Mumbai (PTI): Audio series platform Pocket FM on Tuesday said its creator economy has crossed Rs 300 crore and is projected to grow threefold to Rs 1,000 crore by the end of 2026, powered by its AI capabilities.

The company said over 3 lakh creators published their first stories on the platform in the last year since the rollout of its AI capabilities. With AI-enabled production tools accelerating story development and localisation, the platform aims to scale this base to 10 lakh creators by the end of 2026.

According to data shared by the company, the top 10 per cent of monetised creators collectively earned over Rs 50 crore in 2025, while the top 1 per cent earned more than Rs 50 lakh annually. More than 20 per cent of creators are now earning over Rs 1 lakh per month, it said.

Pocket FM said its AI Suite has reduced content creation timelines by over 90 per cent and lowered execution complexity for creators with the click of a button, enabling faster episode releases and quicker monetisation.

“Creativity remains human, and Pocket FM’s AI Suite is designed to remove barriers to bringing that creativity to life. This reflects Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of an AI-enabled creator ecosystem where a story idea can reach audiences at scale regardless of where it comes from,” said Rohan Nayak, Co-founder and CEO, Pocket FM.