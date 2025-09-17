POCT Services conducts training of hospital staff in UP under Ayushman Bharat mission

New Delhi, Sep 17 (PTI) Diagnostic laboratory solutions provider POCT Services is organising a month-long training for the staff of state hospitals in all districts of Uttar Pradesh, a top company official said on Wednesday.

The initiative, launched by the UP government under the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission on Wednesday and supervised by the state’s Chief Medical Officers, is aimed at ensuring every patient receives timely and hassle-free medical services, POCT Group Chairman Saurabh Garg said.

Under the program, medical superintendents, lab technicians and computer operators posted at Community Health Centers (CHCs) will be trained. The sessions are being conducted by POCT Services with support from NGO PQSDF under CSR funding, Garg said.

Every patient visiting government hospitals will be registered through an Ayushman Bharat Health Account (ABHA). Their digital health record will be generated, and pathology reports will be shared directly on their mobile phones through WhatsApp or SMS.

"This facility has already reduced the burden on patients and their families by eliminating the need to queue up in hospitals for lab reports," the POCT Chairman said.