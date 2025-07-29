Poddar Plumbing to enhance investment to Rs 758 cr in Karnataka: Minister Patil

Bengaluru, Jul 29 (PTI) Poddar Plumbing System, manufacturer of CPVC and UPVC pipes, has proposed to enhance its total investment in Karnataka to Rs 758 crore, up from Rs 492 crore, and sought approval for its revised plans, state Minister M B Patil said on Tuesday.

The company, which was allotted 33 acres of land in the Vemagal Industrial Area (Phase-2), aims to begin plant operations by August 2026, Patil, who is Minister for Large and Medium Industries said.

The minister held a meeting with Deepak Poddar, Managing Director, and Varun Poddar, Director of the company.

Following the meeting, Patil said, the project is expected to create 3,000 direct and 9,000 indirect jobs.

Of the 33 acres allotted in Vemagal, 28 acres have already been handed over to the company, and the remaining 5 acres will be transferred shortly, he said.

The company plans to invest Rs 93 crore for land acquisition, Rs 593 crore for industrial machinery and equipment, and Rs 87 crore towards GST on capital expenditure, the Minister's office said in a release.

Construction and installation of machinery have already commenced at the Vemagal site. Once the Vemagal plant is operational, the company is keen to set up a new unit in Vijayapura district, for which a separate plan is currently under preparation, according to Deepak Poddar.

The Vemagal facility will manufacture a diverse range of high-quality PVC pipes and fittings, including CPVC and UPVC pipes for plumbing, water distribution, agricultural pipes for irrigation, and industrial pipes for transporting chemicals and gases, the release said.

The company expects to achieve an annual turnover of Rs 1,500 crore within 10 years, it said, adding that the project is also projected to generate tax revenues of approximately Rs 3,000 crore for the government over the same period. PTI KSU ROH