Pokarna Engineered Stone to invest Rs 440 cr in capacity expansion of its Telangana plant

Hyderabad, Nov 13 (PTI) Pokarna Engineered Stone Limited (PESL) on Wednesday announced a strategic investment of Rs 440 crore to enhance its advanced manufacturing capabilities at its state-of-the-art facility at Mekaguda in Telangana.

A press release from the city-based firm said the expansion will introduce PESL's third Bretonstone production line from Breton S.p.A. of Italy, setting a new benchmark in both capacity and sustainable manufacturing.

Gautam Chand Jain, Chairman and Managing Director of PESL, highlighting the significance of this expansion said, "For PESL, growth is not just about increasing capacity; it's about advancing with purpose. This new chapter empowers us to champion sustainable innovation, creating premium surfaces that honour our commitment to quality and environmental responsibility. With this investment, PESL solidifies its position on the global stage as a brand synonymous with excellence, integrity, and purpose." Set to be operational by March 2026, the new line will empower the firm to meet the surging demand for innovative products while reinforcing the company's commitment to environmental stewardship and manufacturing excellence, it said.

Meanwhile , PESL's profit after tax for the quarter ended September 30 was up by 54 per cent over the same period last year, to Rs 78 crore, while revenue grew at 24.5 per cent at Rs 451 crore, the company said. PTI GDK KH